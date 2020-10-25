Working in tandem Saturday, Darry and Terry Shaw painted a mural of the band The Eagles on the western wall of Russell’s Donuts.
While art is their passion, its heart provides motivation with this project to raise funds for Darry’s 25 year old son Garrett who is suffering from Muscular Sclerosis.
The brothers were up and down a scaffold on the west side of the donut shop, 6518 Cache Road. In front of them was a table for the Mural Against MS fundraiser underway to assist the son of one of the beloved artists. It remained a hot and busy spot throughout the day.
“People have been coming out in droves,” Darry said. “It’s unbelievable.”
The money raised through donations will help him cover expenses for an upcoming trip to Mexico where his son Garrett can undergo a stem cell transplant. It’s going to cost at least $30,000. According to Darry, now is an especially tough time for Garrett.
But seeing his son in pain and unable to be the active young man who not so many years ago was a state champion wrestler at MacArthur High School has pushed Darry and Uncle Terry into doing what they do for the best of reasons. You work with a fire to move mountains for your loved ones.
And for the community that loves you in return, it means giving back. Chris Caldwell Sr. said he became inspired to help out by putting together this fundraiser. Along with Saturday’s hand-delivered donations, a fund has been established for those wishing to help with the cause.
Although the day’s length didn’t allow for the brothers Shaw to finish by nightfall, the lengths others have gone for them was felt.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Terry said. “Lawton showed up; we love them.”
Even while receiving love from the community, the Shaw brothers were doing Saturday’s mural pro bono. The Dodd family was gracious enough to endorse the project and allow the canvas. Darry said he knows The Eagles are a family favorite so it proves a perfect combination.
Terry said it joins around 30 other murals they’ve created in the community. But this is the furthest on the west side they’ve been able to lay paint. This particular wall makes a perfect entry to their public art gallery due to its exposure.
“We picked this wall because it’s expansive,” he said. “It’s hard to find a wall that hits all the marks out this way.”
While creating their artistic signature on barren walls throughout the community, the Shaw brothers are saying “thank you” to Lawton in the most poetic way they can. The poetry found in the community’s response of “you’re welcome” makes the artists feel the real home in their home town.
“Lawton is my town,” Darry said. “I love this town.”
