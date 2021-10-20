Local artists, both amateur and professional, will have a chance to express themselves on Saturday at the first ever “Paint the Car Lot” event at Classic Lawton Chevrolet.
This artistic event will serve as a fundraiser for Arts for All Inc., Lawton’s umbrella arts organization which supports the city’s many arts and humanities groups.
A bit of a misnomer, the event will allow artists to create chalk drawings in the empty space of the car lot.
The event is organized by local arts supporter Albert Rivas and the owners of Classic Lawton Chevrolet Ervin and Bridget Randle.
“Car lots around the nation are seeing a shortage in vehicles to sell due to the pandemic. Despite the situation, Ervin and Bridget Randle are making it an opportunity to give back to the community,” Rivas said. “Because of their generosity, they have given up the empty spaces so that people of the community can express themselves through art and give people something to do on a nice fall day.”
Individuals, nonprofits or school clubs can purchase an asphalt canvas at $25 per parking space, while businesses can buy up bragging rights for $100 per parking space. Beyond the fun and artistic expression there will also be individual contestant prizes issued for first, second and third place.
All the proceeds raised will go to Arts for All, with Classic Lawton Chevrolet matching up to $3,000 in funds.
“We know that Arts for All and their fundraising efforts have been impacted by the pandemic. What better way to help raise money for them than having an art event. Giving them a match to the funds raised was an easy decision for us,” Bridget Randle said.
After the Randles came up with the concept, the planning started almost immediately, according to Rivas.
“I absolutely fell in love with the idea,” Rivas said.
The pandemic has adversely impacted all of the organizations that are grouped under the umbrella of Arts for All, as well as Arts for All itself. With many fundraisers, art shows and plays canceled or indefinitely postponed over the last year, the funds have begun to dry up.
“The arts are a crucial aspect in our community. Between the Lawton Community Theatre, the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Southwest Oklahoma Opera Guild, Lawton Ft. Sill Art Council and many other art programs we have here, they provide activities for all ages both young and old. A strong arts program can be the backbone of a community and it is essential we have that here in Southwest Oklahoma,” Randle said.
The event will have three judges from the local arts community on hand to determine the winning pieces. Rivas is hopeful that enough community members come out to reach the goal of $3,000 for a total of $6,000 with the matching funds from Classic Lawton Chevrolet.
“I believe we will see many smiling faces and people having fun on Saturday, not just because they’re playing a role in supporting Arts for All, but because they’re doing something fun. It is scientifically proven that the arts help with mental health and create an atmosphere for growth and self-expression,” Rivas said.
Anyone planning to sign-up is encouraged to bring their own chalk. While chalk will be available, Rivas said it “may limit creativity” if artists want a certain color or have a certain vision.
For more information, please call Rivas at 917-6588 or sign-up at Eventbrite.com/e/paint-the-car-lot-for-arts-for-all-tickets-163582121529.