DUNCAN — For two and a half hours, local artists will create out in the open at three parks off U.S. 81 in Duncan.
The event, called Paint in the Park, has been held for the last five years, according to Darcy Reeves, the executive director of the Chisholm Trail Arts Council, the organization that puts on the event.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been that long already,” Reeves said.
The event was originally hosted by the Duncan Art Guild, which has been absorbed into the Chisholm Trail Arts Council. Reeves said that this year’s Paint in the Park would be presented slightly differently from previous years.
“Usually, we hold it in just one place,” Reeves said. “This year, we’re going to hold it in three separate locations, all close to the highway.”
The three locations will be Fuqua Park and the Pirkle Pavilion, both on the corner of U.S. 81 and Beech Avenue, and Memorial Park, along the east side of U.S. 81 between Beech and Pine avenues.
The best works of art created in the 2½-hour time limit will receive prizes. The first-place prize is $200, second is $100 and third is $50.
Registration is required to compete and can be completed by visiting the Chisholm Trail Arts Council website, or by registering in person on the day of the event.
After the event, all participants will be able to keep their artwork, and will be able to do anything they like with the finished product, according to Reeves.
“People can sell them, or do whatever they like,” Reeves said. “We’ve had a lot of people frame them and sell them, because they’d turned out well.”