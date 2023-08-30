OKLAHOMA CITY — Participants of a transatlantic exchange program have released a report highlighting goals.
In late spring and early summer, Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, participated in the Aspen Institute Germany’s Laboratories of Democracy Initiative, a transatlantic exchange program that allowed him to work with fellow legislators from the United States and Germany to develop recommendations to improve transatlantic relations.
“I’m extremely proud of how our transatlantic cohort came together to develop this publication,” said Pae, who chairs the House Rural Development Committee. “The challenge for us now is to turn these ideas into reality. We must be proactive when addressing structural changes.”
The policy recommendations are grouped into three categories: economic dimension, social dimension, and environmental dimension. The report also includes action points for the state level to help implement the recommendations.
A total of 16 legislators, eight Americans and eight Germans, participated in the 2023 program, which included virtual sessions and meetings in Dusseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, in May and Harrisburg, Pa., in June.