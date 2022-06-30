OKLAHOMA CITY – A bipartisan request has been filed for an interim study on school safety.
The study requested by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, and Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, would review school security practices and examine how schools protect students.
“We want to take a holistic approach,” Pae said. “Our hope with this study is to collect answers, ideas, and best practices so that we can share that with our colleagues and hopefully craft smart, data-driven solutions to problems districts face when it comes to protecting students.”
After a string of mass shootings, including the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the driver of the study is bipartisanship, the sponsors said.
“One of the biggest roadblocks to progress is partisan fighting,” Rosecrants said. “This is an issue that must rise above that divisiveness. Teachers across the state are teaching their students to work together. To protect those students and teachers, we must do the same.”
Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order requiring emergency response training for all Oklahoma law enforcement and safety assessments for schools, also making references to the May 19 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In addition to requiring law enforcement to complete active shooter emergency response training, the order directs a risk and vulnerability assessment at every public and private primary and secondary school.
Interim studies are approved by the Speaker of the House. Decisions on which studies are approved are expected no later than July 29.