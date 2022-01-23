Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, was recently appointed by House Speaker Charles McCall to the Fiscal Affairs & Government Operations Committee for the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) of the Council of State Governments (CSG).
The SLC of CSG was established in 1947 and comprises presiding officers and key legislators from 15 Southern states. CSG is the nation’s largest nonpartisan organization serving all three branches of state elected and appointed officials. The SLC Fiscal Affairs & Government Operations Committee focuses on fiscal issues impacting state budgets and finances, including the federal budget, state revenues and expenditures, national and regional economic outlooks, and e-commerce.
“Ensuring the funding we have been entrusted with by taxpayers is used efficiently and wisely is one of our greatest duties as elected officials,” Pae said. “This committee presents a wonderful opportunity to hear firsthand how other states are addressing issues we continue to struggle with, as well as a chance to present Oklahoma’s innovative solutions to economic and fiscal concerns.”
Pae was elected to the Oklahoma Legislature in 2018 and serves as the vice chair of the House Appropriations & Budget General Government Committee. He was previously a vice chair of the House State and Federal Redistricting Committee and vice chair of the House Government Efficiency Committee.
Oklahoma City will host SLC’s 76th annual meeting in July.