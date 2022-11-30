VA Secretary Denis McDonough

VA Secretary Denis McDonough makes a point recently as he explains provisions in the PACT Act that will give more coverage to Vietnam, Gulf War and post 9/11 veterans.

More than 150,000 veterans already have applied for benefits since a new federal law expanded coverage for conditions and diseases affecting Vietnam, Gulf War and post 9/11 military veterans.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough was in Lawton recently to highlight the provision of the PACT Act, signed into law in August by President Joe Biden to expand conditions that qualify for coverage. The PACT Act, the largest expansion in VA history, adds more than 20 presumptive-exposure conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures, along with more presumptive exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.

