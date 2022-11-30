More than 150,000 veterans already have applied for benefits since a new federal law expanded coverage for conditions and diseases affecting Vietnam, Gulf War and post 9/11 military veterans.
VA Secretary Denis McDonough was in Lawton recently to highlight the provision of the PACT Act, signed into law in August by President Joe Biden to expand conditions that qualify for coverage. The PACT Act, the largest expansion in VA history, adds more than 20 presumptive-exposure conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures, along with more presumptive exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.
McDonough said the act is simply the nation taking care of its veterans, an action that is long overdue.
“I wanted to be here for Fort Sill, where there are a lot of veterans,” McDonough said, explaining the area has a large concentration of veterans and those transitioning from active duty, along with a high number of veterans who are Native American.
The goal of the PACT Act is to help more of those veterans, McDonough said, of conditions that have been linked to toxic exposure that occurred during active duty assignments. Along with expanding disease/conditions associated with Agent Orange (a toxic defoliant sprayed in Vietnam), coverage is keyed toward toxic exposure by many of the 4 million veterans who served in Central Command, an area that includes the Middle East, Central and South Asia. Personnel serving under Central Command have been exposed to burn pits as long as 30 years ago, McDonough said.
The act’s provisions target veterans across a broad age range, he said, of those who served as long ago as the Vietnam War and as recently as 9/11 actions. It’s also addressing a diverse population: 50 percent of the veterans in the VA system are 60 years old or older; there is a large ethnic mix; and there are many more female veterans (Oklahoma has one of the highest female veteran populations in the nation).
“There are new opportunities for us to expand care,” he said.
Age is an important criteria when dealing with veterans, he said.
“The younger you are, the less you trust (the system),” he said, adding while the VA system is preparing to handle 3 million more claims, that number will vary for a variety of reasons.
Some veterans are gone, while others don’t trust the system because of past problems, so they won’t use its medical benefits. One of McDonough’s goals is overcoming that reluctance, because veterans tend to get better health care in the VA system than in other health care systems.
He said the nation has an obligation to tend to those who served in the military and now suffer from diseases such as cancer or other health issues related to that service. While the expanded list is comprehensive today, McDonough said he expects it to continue to evolve as more is learned. He said the conditions included in the PACT Act are those that are the most common ones by veterans and not yet covered by the VA.
There will be some cross over: McDonough estimated 60 percent of the veterans who will file claims under the PACT Act already are in the system.
“The challenge is how quickly we can resolve the claims,” he said, adding that part of the normal lag will be addressed by the increase in presumptive conditions, or those that automatically qualify (meaning, they can be acted upon without paperwork proving the condition). The VA already has added 2,000 claim raters and McDonough expects to add another 2,000 to ensure regional offices meet expected demand.
Oklahoma definitely will see a benefit.
“You have more veterans,” he said, of the high number of military veterans who call Oklahoma home.
Why is the PACT Act so important?
“The president had made it pretty clear,” McDonough said of a commitment Biden made to taking care of the nation’s veterans, adding that commitment is even more important because it has been put off “for too long.”