Owens to leave Marie Detty after 43 years

After 43 years of service to the Lawton community, Dianne Owens, executive director of Marie Detty Youth and Family Services, is ready to retire and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Today will mark Owens’ last day as executive director of the Marie Detty Youth and Family Services, a position she’s held since 2006. Owens was hired by Marie Detty as a youth counselor in 1977. Since then, she said she’s seen a lot of changes in the services offered by the institution.
“Forty-three years doesn’t seem like that long ago,” Owens said. “Time just flies. I look back and I can’t believe it’s been that long because it surely doesn’t seem like it. When I started, we were simply an emergency youth shelter, but we’ve grown tremendously since then and added so many programs and services.”
Looking back over the last 43 years, Owens said even with all the services and programs she helped institute, her magnum opus would be the hope she and her staff gave to Lawton youth and families over the years.
“I would say just giving families hope,” said Owens. “I just really enjoyed enhancing the life of youth and families and giving them hope. A lot of times when they come to us, these families and children are just totally devastated. They have nowhere else to turn, and I think we not only provide the services that helped them out but also gave them hope that they could come through this.”
Throughout the four decades that Owens has been with the agency, she has seen more families and youth come through than she cares to count, she said. Not all the youth go on to lead successful lives, but many do. One in particular, a woman she would only refer to as Staci, stood out in her mind, she said.
“Staci had a difficult time in life,” Owens said. “She just went from foster home to foster home and was always in trouble, even acting out and cutting up in the shelter, but she somehow survived and came back to see me. She was one of our success stories and I love it when they come back to see me. I’m going to miss that when I retire.”
Owens graduated with a degree in family counseling from Southwest Oklahoma State University and was hired by Marie Detty as a counselor in 1977. Owens worked her way to the top while implementing programs such as outpatient counseling, drug counseling, a girl’s group home and much more. Owens said she believes her replacement will continue and expand these programs after she is gone.
When she retires today, Owens will turn the reigns over to New Directions Domestic Violence Women’s Shelter Director Kerri Mathews.
“Kerri is a dedicated leader,” Owens said. “She’s one of our managers and she’s dedicated and she’s looking forward to this opportunity. I’m leaving the agency in good shape and in good hands. We are doing quite well financially and program-wise. I’m confident in Kerri and she’s so eager for the opportunity.”
Owens said after retirement she and her husband, retired dentist Charles Owens, plan to move to Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. While she’s looking forward to retirement, she said she’s still sad to leave the place where she’s spent so much of her life.
“It’s just been a part of my life for over 40 years and I’m going to truly, truly miss it,” Owens said. “There’s just going to be a big void in my life now, but I think it’s time for young fresh ideas and a different vision and better vision for Marie Detty Youth and Family Services and I’m in full support of Kerri and I know she’s going to do well.”