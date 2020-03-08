Central District County Commissioner Johnny Owens has announced he will seek his third term.
Owens, who was born at Fort Sill and is a lifelong Lawtonian, is a longtime businessman and commercial real estate broker. He said he believes his history of working in the community — and his practice of talking with a wide range of individuals and groups — provides him a good perspective on meeting the expectations of local residents for their county government.
The Central District is entirely within the Lawton city limits. Owens’ primary responsibility is the County Courthouse but he also is involved with the county fairgrounds, the detention center, the juvenile detention center and the Oklahoma State University Extension office.
During his tenure, Owens is proud of the upgrades that have been undertaken at the courthouse. He said that his more than 31 years of experience in commercial real estate has given him the knowledge and capabilities for the maintenance of the facility and the safety of the public and its employees.
Owens said the 46-year-old courthouse has been the focus of much of his efforts. He said when he took office, the fire system had been “red tagged” for 13 years. Working with the local fire inspector, he has brought that system into compliance with fire codes.
For public and employee security, an X-ray machine has been installed at the west entrance of the building, and is staffed and monitored by the Sheriff’s Office.
“I know that visitors to the courthouse find going through security is a hassle, but I am sure they would admit the added the security and precautions for their safety is worth the inconvenience,” he said. “From time to time, we have high profile court cases where security is paramount.”
Owens has replaced the old chiller with a new one, which has improved the cooling and heating efficiency of the courthouse and thus reducing operating costs.
Owens works closely with the other county officials in preparing the county budget for each fiscal year.
Along with his duties as chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, he also is chairman of the city Board of Adjustment and the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority. He is associated with many civic and service organizations and continues to give back to the community including involvement in the Children’s Starlight Fund and Cameron University President’s Partners.
Owens and his wife Kaye have three daughters and are lifetime residents of Comanche County. They are members of Lawton First Assembly church.