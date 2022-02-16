The City of Lawton’s search for temporary space for financial offices led to unfounded belief it was closing a south Lawton recreation center.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said claims that the city was closing the Owens Multipurpose Center on South 11th Street are not true. Burk said while city administrators were surveying unused space at the center for use by financial administrative offices, that analysis revealed the space was unsuitable. But, even if the space had proven adequate, it would not have affected recreational activities in the center’s other spaces, he said.
“We are not closing the Owens Center,” he said, of a facility that provides space for south Lawton youth to pursue activities such as basketball and specialty classes.
The issue began with city administrative plans to shift remaining city divisions — financial services, information technology and GIS — out of the City Hall Annex, a one-time post office that was converted to administrative space for City of Lawton offices. Last year’s efforts to move municipal court to the new Lawton Public Safety Center started the exodus that ultimately will leave the badly-deteriorating building empty, Burk said.
In addition to structural problems, there have been issues with the building’s air conditioning system, leaving offices to rely on window units in the summer heat. Those units proved inadequate, Burk said, adding administrators decided to move remaining offices into temporary quarters until the three unfinished floors in Lawton City Hall are done. The space provided there will be used by other city offices, to include financial services and IT.
But, completion of those floors is up to 18 months away, Burk said, of the need for temporary quarters so employees can be comfortable this summer.
City administrators plan to move IT offices to the fire marshal’s complex at West Lee Boulevard and Southwest 17th Street, after the marshal’s office has been moved to city hall within a few months.
Decision was made to evaluate the Owens Multipurpose Center to see if it could house the 14 employees and records associated with the city’s financial administrative offices. Burk said the space under evaluation was classrooms used by a HeadStart program that left the Owens center last year. That space is mostly unused, Burk said, adding an analysis revealed it didn’t have enough electrical drops to support financial services, so the idea has been abandoned. There would have been no effect on recreational services, he said.
“Closing them is the polar opposite of what we want,” he said of city recreational spaces, adding administrators actually have plans to analyze all three of its recreational centers to determine the best recreational use for each building.
Ultimately, all offices now located in the annex will be placed inside Lawton City Hall, as part of the city’s long-term plan to centralize its functions.
“That’s going to happen, period,” Burk said.
He said administrators don’t want to move city offices twice, but the annex is in such poor condition that offices cannot remain there this summer. Repairs needed to keep the building operational are not feasible for a complex that will be demolished, he said.