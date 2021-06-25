A Tuesday afternoon wreck on the Interstate 44 tri-level left more than pieces of debris for law enforcement.
Lawton police are now piecing together a mystery from a damaged and reported stolen box truck and its contents.
LPD Sgt. Tanner Josey reported being called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a big truck rollover on the northbound roadway tiered close to five stories above the neighborhood below. Responders arrived to find a Penske box truck on its side, its front axle missing. It’s unclear if that is what caused the vehicle to rollover or if it was a collision with the guardrail.
As the box truck was moved from the roadway and back onto the trailer by a Checker Wrecker truck, Josey interviewed the driver.
The driver said he worked out of El Paso, Texas, for a “hot shot” trucking company. These are the type of companies that send truck drivers to haul smaller, less than a tractor-trailer rig truckload and often more time sensitive loads to a single destination, according to truckstop.com.
Josey ran the vehicle’s registration through Lawton Dispatch but was unable to get a return on its information. It was taken from the scene by the wrecker. Its cargo was still inside the box portion of the truck.
The next day, Josey spoke with the driver by telephone to discuss the insurance information. The driver was unsure of specifics and said he’d only been working for the company 10 days at that point, the report states. He did, however, provide his boss’ phone number and name.
The boss told the officer the truck was insured through Penske but he didn’t have any more information. He then hung up on Josey, according to the report.
The officer followed up and contacted Penske in El Paso, Texas, and learned the truck had been reported stolen sometime this month. It was unclear at that point if the truck had been taken without permission or if it was from a failure to pay. It was later learned it had been rented before a stop payment request was made.
Josey next spoke with Jack Davis, owner and operator of Checker Wrecker. He said he’d been in contact with the truck driver who had been trying to get all the contents from the truck. Davis said the truck remained full of its cargo.
It was then, Josey ordered a hold on the truck and its contents pending an investigation that is now underway.