Winds came whipping ‘cross the plains overnight Wednesday and with them rode a storm that left damage and people powerless in northeastern Comanche County.
For those in Elgin, Sterling and Fletcher, they remained without power into the morning as over 2,000 homes in the area were left in the dark.
Crews from PSO were busy fixing the almost dozen power poles snapped and splintered along Northeast Tony Creek Road near Lake Ellsworth. By 11:30 a.m. they were almost done.
Steve Compton, of PSO, said overnight straight-line winds between 60 to 80 mph rushed from the south to the east and wreaked havoc.
“It’s hit and miss all through here,” he said of damage. “There’s a lot over by the National Cemetery, too.”
Taking the turn onto Northeast Jake Dunn Street toward the cemetery, you could see overturned farm equipment and twisted sheet metal torn from barn rooftops. Across the roadway at one point, three east/west running power lines were kept from touching the road by north/south power lines. A PSO crew manually worked to move a crumpled cross bar so that the low hanging lines could be reattached to a new bar to be put back in place.
The impact from the overnight storm was visible throughout the area. Comanche County Emergency Managers were out assessing damage from the reported high velocity winds and up to tennis ball-sized hail.
Many home and automobile windows were broken from hail in and around Elgin, Fletcher, and Sterling, according to Comanche County Emergency Management. Multiple homes sustained roof and siding damage from hail. Several trailers were heavily damaged, and multiple trees or tree limbs around the area were broken. One home on the county line outside of Sterling sustained extensive damage; however, no injuries were reported.
The hardest hit damage as inside Elgin’s city limits was at a corner lot in the 7700 block of U.S. 277. It was there that a snow cone stand and the Native Smoke Barbecue trailers were left in shambles.
Sara Lile was picking up the pieces to “Penelope,” the pink trailer that has served as home to Pink Elephant Coffee and Snow Cones for almost five years. Sorting through the rubble with Catherine Leonhart, Lile kept a smile on her face and a positive attitude.
“It happens,” she said.
Amidst the rubble was between $10,000 to $15,000 stock. Liles said “Penelope” and its contents weren’t insured. She had planned to purchase insurance when she could afford it.
“But it’s going to be OK,” she said.
The first weekend of May was supposed to be “Penelope’s” fifth birthday celebration. Now, her spirit will be with Pink Elephant Coffee and Snow Cones when it takes to a new location, according to the owner.
“We’re just going to move everything we can into the coffee shop until we get it all sorted out,” Liles said.
The storm also decimated the Native Smoke Barbecue trailer parked in the same lot. A twisted metal frame marking part of the building remained atop the wrenched frame. The rest was rubble and debris.
“We’ve got a permanent location behind Pizza Corral and we’ll just move over there,” said owner Phillip Giles. “I was going to do that anyway but was waiting for the corona stuff to pass.”
Open for four years, Native Smoke was insured, Giles said. Most equipment can be replaced. It’s just another hurdle to overcome.
“Corona has made it difficult as it was,” he said. “We finished the building last week and wasn’t pressed for time to open it because people couldn’t come inside to eat anyway.”
All wasn’t lost. Giles pointed to his smoke house a little farther back in the parking lot. It remained unscathed.
“The money makers are good,” he said. “I’m good.”
