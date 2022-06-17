A 28-year-old Lawton man is in jail, accused of selling the drugs that caused the 13th death by homicide in Lawton this year.
Tyler Dominique Allen made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Allen is accused of supplying the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of Phillip D. Shaw, according to the charges.
Police found Shaw dead in the backseat of his vehicle at his home at 209 NW 18th on Tuesday. Investigators believe he’d been dead two or three days, according to the probable cause affidavit. The investigation led to Allen and a woman who were staying at a hotel. They were taken to the police department for interview.
Allen told police Shaw and the woman had come to his house on June 10 and they all “hung out” in his bedroom where he took out a bag containing Roxy M30 pills, the affidavit states. Roxy M30’s are often counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to the much-weaker oxycodone pills. Both are synthetic opioids. He said he and Shaw snorted a pill apiece while in the room and later left.
Allen said Shaw walked out of the home but was in no shape to drive. Allen said he drove Shaw’s pickup with Shaw in the backseat. When driving away, the woman looked back and saw Shaw “nodding off” and, a short time later, he began snoring, the affidavit states.
Allen and the woman talked about taking Shaw to the hospital but both were without licenses and didn’t want to get in trouble. He said he took Shaw to his home, thinking Shaw needed to “sleep it off” and they left him with his keys inside the truck and, after the woman returned for the keys, they walked back to his home.
Allen, who is held on $200,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 6 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
No one has been arrested for a May 31 homicide.
Jason Nanaeto died May 31 following a domestic disturbance at 2405 NW 22nd. He died from what witnesses described as a stabbing. Another person was injured and police are investigating.
A Freedom of Information request has been submitted to Lawton Police Department records division for a copy of the incident report.