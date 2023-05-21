Over 90 vendors will take part in the 4th Annual Gotebo Trade Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3 at Penn Park in Gotebo.

Items range from garage sales, flea market items, crafts, jewelry, bath and beauty, to direct sales, sweet treats and more. BBQ, hamburgers and authentic Mexican food is served at three different food trailers, and there will be refreshing snow cones, according to a release.

