Over 90 vendors will take part in the 4th Annual Gotebo Trade Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3 at Penn Park in Gotebo.
Items range from garage sales, flea market items, crafts, jewelry, bath and beauty, to direct sales, sweet treats and more. BBQ, hamburgers and authentic Mexican food is served at three different food trailers, and there will be refreshing snow cones, according to a release.
During the day, there are several tournaments, for instance a corn hole tournament at 11 a.m. and a horseshoe tournament at 2 p.m., both with first and second place payouts. In addition, there will be train and pony rides, face painting and bounce houses. A 3 in 1 Ranch rodeo will be hosted by the Shady Five-Eighty group at 7:30 p.m.
Live music will be provided by country singer Dani Carson, and Oklahoma Life TV will live stream the event, the release said.