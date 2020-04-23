A special delivery Wednesday will assist Lawton Public School’s Child Nutrition program in feeding students in need.
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma delivered 5,162 pounds of food in the form of Backpack Program components to LPS. The food will be packed by LPS employees and distributed to students in the program, according to Lynn Cordes, communications director for LPS.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the closure of schools and businesses across the state, increasing the need for food assistance,” she said. “The Regional Food Bank’s Backpack Program provides shelf stable, kid-friendly food to students who have been identified as food insecure by school staff. Typically, the backpacks are sent home with students to provide them with food over the weekends and long holidays.”
Thursday’s meal pick up and deliveries will consist of four meal components for two days because there won’t be a Friday distribution due to the LPS calendar schedule. There will be frozen meals with instructions included. The meals will be microwavable.
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is leading the fight against hunger in 53 counties in central and western. Founded in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the state’s largest hunger-relief 501©(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community-based partner agencies and schools.
The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet. The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks.
To join the fight to end hunger, visit rfbo.org.