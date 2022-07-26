After the east side of Lawton had its garage sale last week, it’s now the west side’s turn.
From Wednesday until Sunday, residents from west of Railroad Street will hold garage sales. So far, there are 41 sign-ups, according to Heather Dickey, one of the organizers. Nineteen residents took part in last week’s garage sales on the east side of town, Dickey said.
Individuals who wish to have a garage sale will be able to decide on the number of days and times their sale will take place.
Individuals who want to participate in the garage sale are required to get a permit from the city for $5.75. A hearing to get those costs waived will take place later, and organizers hope that individuals can eventually get reimbursed.
“It brings a lot of people from out of town, it helps the city a lot,” Dickey said. She personally goes on garage sales all the time. Dickey said it is a great way to get items for a discounted price.
It’s the first time a city-wide garage sale is happening in Lawton, Dickey said.