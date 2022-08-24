Police said a traffic stop of a car leaving a known drug house turned up 131 pills of Fentanyl and ended in the arrest of the driver who was out on bond for an April arrest for similar allegations.
Anthony Arnel William Sims, 33, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, as well as a misdemeanor count of parking over 18 inches from the curb, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between two years to life in prison.
Sims was arrested Friday after Lawton Police Detectives from the Special Operations Unit pulled over his improperly parked car after leaving a known drug house, the probable cause affidavit states. A K-9 officer conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and hit on a positive odor of narcotics.
After Sims and his passenger were removed from the vehicle, officers found “a large amount of currency” on the passenger. Inside the car a WD-40 spray can with a false bottom was found in the floorboard by officers with a baggy containing 131 Roxy M30 pills, the affidavit states. Roxy M30’s are often counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl to the much-weaker Oxycodone pills. Both are synthetic opioids.
Sims had been freed on $30,000 bond after being charged on April 5 with a felony charge of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal lane change, records indicate.
An April 4 traffic stop after leaving a known drug house under surveillance turned up a baggie containing two Roxy M30s in a baggie and a large amount of the same pills in the glove box, according to the affidavit.
Sims’ $30,000 bond was rescinded on the April case and he received a $100,000 bond for the new charges, records indicate. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference in the latest case.
