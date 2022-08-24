Police said a traffic stop of a car leaving a known drug house turned up 131 pills of Fentanyl and ended in the arrest of the driver who was out on bond for an April arrest for similar allegations.

Anthony Arnel William Sims, 33, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, as well as a misdemeanor count of parking over 18 inches from the curb, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between two years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you