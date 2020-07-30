Before I began my internship, I fantasized that I would spend my days scribing award-winning news stories that would bring a tears of joy to my adviser’s eyes and leave my editor silently thanking the gods of journalism that my name showed up on her list of perspective interns.
I dreamed of working alongside other journalists who would spend hours guiding me through the intricacies of the fourth estate. These same wordsmiths would surround me in the glowing light of their expertise and experience, while praising everything I’ve learned in college so far.
That didn’t happen.
Walking into The Lawton Constitution on the first day of my internship was somewhat like walking into a circus made up entirely of jugglers. Reporters were working on multiple stories, layouts, art, and dealing with a doe-eyed intern who couldn’t even log into his assigned work computer.
I was quickly introduced around the newsroom, shown my desk and given a stack of sample ballots with the mission of turning them into a political tab for the upcoming Primary Elections. Where were the world changing feature stories? What happened to running to the courthouse to break the latest rulings? Where was my personal journalist assigned just to me?
The Constitution is a daily newspaper and like many, it is dealing with budget cuts, drops in ad revenue and COVID-19 while still going to press five days a week. I was expected to pull my own weight and produce. That may not sound like an optimum learning environment, but I disagree. While The Constitution didn’t fulfill my ridiculous and somewhat unreasonable fantasy, they did give me the opportunity to immerse myself in a real newspaper while learning from those around me.
I could have pouted and complained about the situation. I could have demanded that I be given a beat. In return I would have been introduced to both my editor's size 8 shoes when she drop-kicked me out the door. Rather, I took the stance of an internship is what you make. I never turned my nose up to the multitude of press release rewrites, I also jumped on every human interest story that landed in my inbox. I gleefully sat in commissioners' meetings taking copious notes and lost about 10 pounds in water weight to get the best pictures I could at the city council meetings. In other words, I did my job as an intern and I was rewarded for it. I was accepted into the clan with open arms. Every question (and there were many) was met with enthusiasm by professional journalists who are proud of their product and expect me to maintain the same high standards they set for themselves.
With anything in life there is always an expectation vs reality, and while the reality of the internship was far from my expectations, my time here was a rich, unparalleled opportunity to learn from one of the oldest newspapers in Oklahoma. I was given the opportunity to make the internship what I wanted through my attitude and work ethic. The editorial staff of The Lawton Constitution gave me the tools to begin my journey to becoming a journalist and for that, I will be forever grateful.