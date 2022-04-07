The OU School of Dance’s Contemporary Dance Oklahoma company will perform at the Simmons Center in Duncan on Saturday.
Nine dances will be presented during the show, including three dances choreographed by students in the program.
Roxanne Lyst, the faculty coordinator for the performance, said that preparation for the Duncan performance began a year ago, when the company was asked to perform by Darcy Reeves, the director of the Chisholm Trail Arts Council.
“This is the first time we’ve performed in Duncan, that I’m aware of,” Lyst said.
Contemporary Dance Oklahoma has been a part of OU’s School of dance for over 30 years and, before the COVID-19 pandemic, had performances all over Oklahoma and the surrounding area.
While the company held limited seating performances in 2021, they returned to normal seating at the beginning of the fall semester. The Duncan performance will be one of the first performances the company has traveled for since returning to regular performances.
“We’ve had a long history of traveling all over the state for performances,” Lyst said.
The dances performed at the show will be contemporary, styled after hip hop dance with a variety of different styles set to a variety of music. Lyst said that each student and faculty choreographer brings their own personal flair to the piece.
“It’s an exciting mix of works, all within the same genre of hip hop or contemporary dance,” Lyst said. “It’s a great performance, great for kids, and for families.”