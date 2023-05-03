WASHINGTON, D.C. – An University of Oklahoma professor who says the university’s initiatives in rural Oklahoma schools are making a difference went to Washington recently to lobby for more money where that came from.

Brittany Hott, an associate professor of educational psychology and special education at the University of Oklahoma, emphasized the need for more resources to assist rural educators and students with disabilities. She called for increased funding for the Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), personnel preparation and research.

