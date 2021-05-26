FORT SILL — The Otipoby Comanche Cemetery will once again see loved ones this Memorial Day.
The traditional ceremony will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday at the historic ceremony, “rain or shine,” according to Clifford Takawana, Chairman of the Otipoby Comanche Cemetery Committee.
“Members of the committee invite all family, friends, and relatives to come and decorate the graves of your loved ones and fellowship with everyone while you enjoy the beautiful view of the Cache Creek Valley and the Wichita Mountains,” he said. “There is no more beautiful site than atop the hill at Otipoby.”
The memorial service will be conducted to honor those lost this past year and to allow families and friends to honor their loved ones, also,” Takawana said. Pastor Steve Mallow, of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lawton, will conduct that service that will include: prayer, Native American hymns, church hymns, and the reading of the obituaries. Edward Tahahawah Jr. will lead the singing of memorial songs that will help all families begin to heal after so many were lost, he said.
“Members of the Committee realize that all of our families have lost loved ones, or have lost loved ones close to our family,” he said. “Many of those who were lost in 2020 did not have a proper service, some were lost without families having a chance to memorialize them as is custom in our Native American Culture. It is to this need that we at Otipoby Cemetery will dedicate this year’s ceremony.”
Takawana asked visitors to come and be prepared to sing your favorite hymn, say a prayer “or just be there to help remember our loved ones.”
Veterans will be called by name and Clyde Narcomey will be recognized as honored elder. The normal potluck meal will be replaced with a meal to be provided and served by the Otipoby Cemetery Committee: Phyllis Narcomey, Jess Cizek, Mike Cizek, Martina Minthorn, Beverly Issacs, Glenna Neido, Fiona Kerchee, and Chairman Clifford (Beaver) and Cheryl Takawana.
“We ask you bring a chair, and come and enjoy a time to remember and reflect on all those who loved us, guided us and showed us the way,” Takawana said.
Visitor passes are required and can be obtained at the Visitors Center located at the Sheridan Road Gate to Fort Sill. Request a yearly pass. A driver’s license or Comanche ID is required.
For questions or more information call Takawana, 940-391-1085.