After two years of being unable to honor the traditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Otipoby Comanche Cemetery Committee is holding its Memorial Day ceremony on May 30.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the historic cemetery located on Fort Sill. All family, friends, and relatives are invited to come and decorate the graves of loved ones, said Clifford Takawana, committee president.
“There is no more beautiful site than atop the hill at Otipoby,” he said.
Takawana said this return of the ceremony is important to the 200 families connected to Otipoby.
“Members of the committee realize that many of our families have lost loved ones or have lost loved ones close to our family,” he said. “Many of those who were lost in 2020-2021 did not have a proper service, some were lost without families having a chance to memorialize them is custom in our Native American culture.”
This year’s ceremony is dedicated to those lost this past year as well as to allow families of these friends a chance to honor their loved one through, prayers, Native American hymns and church songs, Takawana said.
“Edward Tahahawah Jr. will lead the singing of memorial songs that will help all of our families begin to heal after so many were lost,” he said. “Please come and be prepared to sing your favorite hymn, say a prayer, or just be there to help remember our loved ones.”
All veterans will be called by name and honored elder for the year, Clyde Narcomey, will be recognized, according to Takawana.
“We ask you bring a chair and come and enjoy a time to remember and reflect on all those who loved us, guided us and showed us the way,” he said. “We will once again share a potluck meal that is always the best meal ever, made better by the fellowship we share with friends and family.”
Visitor passes to Fort Sill are required to come to the Otipoby Cemetery.
For more information, call Takawana, 940-391-1085.