Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 8:44 am
Members of the Otipoby Comanche Cemetery Association are asked to help out with a work day on May 13 in preparation for Memorial Day ceremonies.
The cemetery, located on Fort Sill’s East Range, will be bustling with activity beginning at 9 a.m.
Families of loved ones buried there are asked to come and lend a helping hand, said Committee Chairman Clifford Takawana.
Among the tasks that will take place will be the installation of military markers for Richard Henson, Garner Pewewardy and Eldridge Tahahdoonippah. Members of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association CIVA will be on hand to assist.
“The Otipopy Committee decided that it was very important to have the markers placed by Memorial Day, and it was decided to conduct the dedication of these markers on Memorial Day,” he said.
Other tasks will be to place soil on graves that have started to sink due to rain and time. Trees will be trimmed and, according to Takawana, if enough help is available, some of the gravestones will be straightened. Other items will take place, given the amount of help that is available.
The committee ladies will provide a lunch for the workers and “they promise it will be a good one,” Takawana said.
“We will try to be complete by early afternoon as that day is Mother’s Day,” he said.
A visitors pass is required to enter the post, and can be obtained at the Visitors Center, located on North Sheridan and Rogers Lane.
“It is a kiosk now and only takes a few minutes,” Takawana said. “It is also online, and can be obtained by logging on to the Fort Sill website.”
Takawana said he and members of the Otipoby Committee urge all family members to join in preparation for the annual Memorial Day celebration.
“So, grab some working gloves and come and join us,” he said. “It will be fun.”
Call Takawana, 940-391-1085.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.