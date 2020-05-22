This year’s Otipoby Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony’s protocols have been modified to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.
The Otipoby Comanche Cemetery Committee announces that Monday’s ceremony will follow safety guidelines and all are asked to wear a mask but they are not required, according to Clifford Takawana, committee spokesman.
Members of the committee will be there to offer a bagged lunch to take with you or to enjoy on site. The committee will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be available to visit and discuss future plans for Otipoby Cemetery.
Visitors are invited, and can find the cemetery located on Otipoby Road located north of the Apache Cemetery where Geronimo is buried.
“Members of the committee invite all family, friends, and relatives to come and decorate the graves of your loved ones and fellowship with everyone while you enjoy the beautiful view of the Cache Creek Valley and the Wichita Mountains,” Takawana said. “There is no more beautiful site than atop the hill at Otipoby.”
The event provides opportunity to review the family plots that are reserved or, if you need one, to make arrangements, Takawana said.
“We will sing Comanche hymns, and tell stories, especially the real old ones that are always the best,” he said. “We are planning a work day soon to address some needs and will be setting that date.”
To attend, you will need a visitor’s pass to enter the post and can attain this at the welcome center located at Northwest Rogers Lane and Sheridan Road. Request a yearly pass, just give the name of your family member buried at Otipoby or other Post Cemetery.
Call Takawana at 940-391-1085.