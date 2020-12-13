Other questions
Because the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at ultracold temperatures, does that mean the speciality freezers will be available in every part of the state or will some communities be more reliant on the Moderna vaccine (which must be kept at traditional cold temperatures)?
Frye said because the Moderna vaccine is easier to handle, state health care workers will take that into consideration when deciding where to send doses. Because those distributing the drug must be prepared to use all of it when they open the larger Pfizer packages, “Moderna will be easier to use in more rural areas,” he said.
Does the state have enough ultracold refrigeration units to store all the vaccine it’s going to get?
“We definitely have enough storage facilities,” Frye said, noting the 11 units donated to Oklahoma by the Noble Foundation means units are available in each public health region of the state.