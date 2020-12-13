Other questions

Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain and snow in the morning, becoming snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.