Lawton saw six deaths from gun violence outside of two incidents involving police. Outside of the prison, two homicides came from stabbing, and another was the result of a beating.
•Tyrese Roundtree, 24, died Feb. 6, 2021, after being shot multiple times. He was found lying in the grass outside 4001 NW Ozmun.
Delano Jocore Lindley, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former conviction of two felony crimes, records indicate.
•Lavonte Lawler, 28, was gunned down during an April 17, 2021, incident at Garrett’s Landing Apartments, 1321 SW 27th. A gunshot wound to the mouth killed him, according to the Medical Examiner.
Frank Alexander Cooper III, 37, of Lawton, was charged with first-degree murder, records indicate.
•Jennifer Gibson and Richard E. Anderson were killed by gunfire on April 18, 2021.
Gibson was found around 3:30 a.m. lying in the roadway at Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281, dead from a gunshot wound.
Anderson was shot after a verbal argument outside Phillips 66, 1202 Cache Road, escalated with gunplay. Anderson was shot several times in the upper back and neck.
Tevin J. Anderson, 29, of Lawton, has been charged with first-degree murder for Gibson’s death and accessory to first-degree murder in Anderson’s.
Zaire Ameri Brown, 16, was charged with first-degree murder for Anderson’s death.
•Erick Berry, 12, was killed by what investigators called reckless gunplay on July 24, 2021.
Berry was with friends at Summit Ridge Apartments, 6921 W. Gore, when a teen playing with a gun was accused of firing the gun, striking Berry in the head. He died the next day.
Prayeon Jackson, 15, of Lawton, was charged with first-degree manslaughter as a youthful offender.
•Robert Oliver was shot and killed the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2021. He was found lying dead in the home’s driveway at 1618 SW New York. No arrests have been made.
•Bobbie Willis, 30, died from multiple stab wounds to her head and upper and lower body received March 22, 2021, while at 710 SW Sedalia.
James Wesley Jacobs Jr., 35, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.
•Josiah Cane Elliott, 17, of Lawton, died April 20, 2021, from multiple stab wounds. He’d been stabbed during an incident at 151 NE Dunlop Street.
No charges have been filed.
•Mary Carpenter, 80, was beaten to death on Nov. 18, 2021. She was found suffering from a massive head wound and lying in her driveway at 4603 SE Ellsworth Circle.
A security video showed her great-grandson, Isaiah Durant Carpenter, 19, run up behind her and hit her in the face and then stomp her when she fell to the ground. He has been charged with second-degree murder.
Vehicular homicides
Three deaths considered homicides have been by the way of transportation.
•Easton Nash, 8 months, died from a May 4, 2021, three-vehicle crash in the intersection of Northwest 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway.
Nash’s mother, Kiah Myesha Bell, 25, of Hollis, is accused of being high on methamphetamine when she ran a red light at high speed and crashed into two vehicles. Nash was not in a child restraint and was ejected into the intersection.
Bell has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and child endangerment for driving under the influence.
•Jonathon Flores died July 17, 2021, from a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road. He was found slumped over dead behind the wheel of his car that had suffered major rear-end damage.
Nevin Berke Whitis, 29, of Lawton, was charged with a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter, as well as misdemeanor counts of person involved in personal injury accident while under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating liquor, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and reckless driving, records indicate.
•Thomas John Hall was killed the night of July 18, 2021, after he was struck by one vehicle and run over by a truck while bicycling near Southwest 17th Street and B Avenue.
Donald Jay Tompkins was charged with a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and inattentive driving, records indicate.