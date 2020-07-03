Oklahoma State University has released its list of students who qualified for the President’s and Dean’s honor rolls for the Spring 2020 semester.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.0 made the President’s Honor Roll. Students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students included:
LAWTON
President’s: Katherine M. Ashton, Samuel Loren Bailey, Gabhriel Alanis Barber, Evan P. Capuccio, Alycia Renee Crabb, Michael D. Dixon, Elizabeth A. Godfrey, Anaiya Lenee Goodner, Conner J. Heffernan, Tavai A. Ieremia, Ethan T. Lane, Payton A. Lewis, Angel Lauryn Liverman, Natalie Clare Martin, Whitney A. Martin, Tyris Joceim McCormick, Zachary Daniel Morrison, Roselani I. Ngirasob, Nicholas M. Onan, Robert Lynn Owens, Samantha Noell Price, Kelsee Christine Smith, Ty Allen Smith, Gabriel Terry Stephens, Dakota G. Strawn, Jacob C. Swanson, Ivan Raynard Thomas Jr.
Dean’s: Samantha Jane Bennett, Alyssa Nicole Butac, Kiana Denise Carpenter, Thadius Michael Carter, Semaj K. Clayton, William Kelly Gibson, Houston B. Gill, Tristan Wayne Hardin, Madison Danielle Hight, Kyler Shawn Jenderseck, Justin Robert Kendall, Kellie M. Lail, Kayleen Michelle Lemen, Patrick R. Looney, Tantiana E. Mooneyham, Karisma Kay Murray, Madeleine Annalise Musick-Crow, Abigail Kay Phelps, Marco Antonio Pina-Perez, Ryan Aubrey Pruitt, Denise Rhodes, Morgan Roberts, Keona M. Tidwell, Phillip Zachary Traylor.
ALTUS
President’s: Willem Pearce Garrison, Kolton Hunter Hurst, Maxwell Anderson Lewis, Bailey Renae McLeod, Luke R. Muller, David Michael Scott, Sara K. Watson.
Dean’s: Haley J. Bearden, Baileigh R. Brewer, Nathan Covington II, Jake Jeffrey Duncan, Garrett Wayne Earls, Curtis Joe Goodson, Kennedy G. Kerr, Gracia Renee Lewis, Sabyre Isabella Rojas.
CACHE
President’s: Kaden Gage Clemmer, Christion M. Daly, Brandon Ryan Wilk.
Dean’s: Caleb Ray Hutson, Franchesca Marie Young, Adam Michael Zlatnik.
CHATTANOOGA
President’s: Denny Toby A. Denny, Denny Victoria B. Denny.
Dean’s: Paul Aaron Gambardella II, Emily Ann Kirk.
DUNCAN
President’s: Aubrey Louise Bowden, Logan Skye Churchman, Bryton McKenzee Doucet, Andee B. Fitts, Phylip Trent Gibbs, Delia J. Gonzalez, Rebekah N. Kafer, Vanessa Ann Moore, MaKenzie Rae Sellers Sr., Hattie L. Stockton, Charli L. Turner, Jared Bradley Warburton, Sage A. White, Katy Elizabeth Whitt, Caleb E. Wright.
Dean’s: Daysia Raye Blackwell, Tyler R. Burke, Keely Cole, Brady Myles Henricks, Brooklyn M. Moore, Alexia Lynn Newman, Abigail K. Peters, Tyler Andrew Polk, Joseph Hunter Roberts, Lauren G. Sorrell, Kara Michelle Whitt, Lane Thomas Williams.
ELGIN
President’s: Zachary Chase Bridges, Olivia J. Long, Alexander Charles Manuel, Jatelyn Michelle Taylor.
Dean’s: Campbell Ariel N. Campbell, Glazier Korie D. Glazier, Murphy Rylee B. Murphy, Reed Kaylea Dawn Reed, Dakota Elaine Watkins, Cooper Allan Wilson.
FLETCHER
Dean’s: Todd Austin Berntsen, Ronie Kay Loffelmacher, Dominica Tyana Julia Claudiana Simmons.
FREDERICK
President’s: Kendyll Raye Ellis, Bailey Lynn Howard, Bailey Lynn Howard, Laney Marie Kinder, Kenton R. Treadwell.
Dean’s: Stephen B. Gibson, Colt G. Heap, Brooke N. Orr, Summer G. Watson.
MARLOW
President’s: Miles B. Ellis, Lauryn A. Knox, Jonathan S. McGill, Madison L. Perry, Parker Scott Van Buskirk.
Dean’s: James Wyatt Armstrong, Macey Kay Bateman, Karissa F. Huffman, Natalie Mary Mckinney, Lauren Marie Perry, Jonathan C. Sorrels, Cale D. Turner.
STERLING
President’s: Bailee Jean Fehring.
WALTERS
President’s: Hannah A. High, Ashton Paige Keeter, Calli Jewell Ray.
Dean’s: Jason K. Graham, Cayden Leigh Jones, Alexis M. Skurnack.