Oklahoma State Extension wants to keep pests off everyone’s cattle.
Oklahoma State Extension is putting on a beef cattle fly control meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Prairie Room at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. The meeting is predicated on sharing information about keeping pest off of cattle for all livestock professionals and producers in Comanche county.
Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. before beginning the event. Area livestock specialist Marty New will discuss ways to prevent pests disturbing cattle. The meeting will provide an opportunity to ask any questions regarding livestock. OSU extension will provide research-based information so the visitors can take that information home and use it.
“It’s a great opportunity to be able to get insight from live professionals and producers from all around the county together and talk about the best way to protect the livestock,” said Trevor Vaughn, Comanche County agriculture educator.
From decorating tables to contacting local producers, Vaughn oversees the whole meeting. He wants this congregation to provide all the details to Comanche County livestock specialist.
“My main goal is spread and educate people with research-based information from OSU to all professionals and producers in Comanche County,” said Vaughn.
With everything slowly opening back up, more meetings will be held from not just Comanche County, but the whole country. For Vaughn, that’s all he could ask for.
“The part I am so excited about is the fellowship. With a year of COVID, it is great to finally get to see and be around everyone at the meeting. I am also excited to hear what Marty has to share with the rest of us in the meeting,” he said.