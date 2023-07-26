Billy Zhao OSSM TEAM+S competition

Left to right: Aaron Pan, Andrew Zheng, Krish Mody, all from Edmond, and Billy Zhao, of Lawton, celebrate third place in the presentation category of the national TEAM+S competition.

 Courtesy photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — Billy Zhao, a Lawton student at the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM), and his peers recently won third place in the presentation category of the national TEAM+S competition.

Together with Krish Mody, Aaron Pan and Andrew Zheng, all from Edmond, Zhao went to Louisville, Ky., from June 29 to July 2, to compete against teams from across the United States that had previously scored in the top 20 percent of the regional competitions in February.

Recommended for you