OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will immediately resume administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to state officials.
Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) made the announcement Monday. The CDC and FDA had recommended a pause of the vaccine on April 13 that cited an occurrence of rare blood clotting responses in six Americans.
“When we originally paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it was unclear whether the rare blood clotting reaction that spurred the pause was directly linked to the vaccine,” Reed said in a press release. “After analyzing the occurrences, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has identified a link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the potential adverse reaction of blood clotting but has deemed it extremely uncommon. They have identified 15 cases of the occurrence among nearly 8 million total doses administered.
“The vaccine has been authorized to resume administration with the addition of a warning label explaining the potential for rare side effects.”