It’s that time of year again.
Those annoying ‘skeeters are back and the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the drainage maintenance division of the City of Lawton is warning residents that with higher than expected rainfall, there could be even more this year.
“As much rain as we are having, mosquitoes are going to be abundant this season,” Public Health Veterinarian LeMac’ Morris said in a press release. “Weather has a major influence on mosquito populations. May is the traditional start of mosquito season, but mosquitoes can appear as early as March and may persist even after the first fall frost.”
To combat this year’s wave of swamp angels, the City of Lawton has called in the swat team in the form of John Breit and the drainage maintenance division.
“This year looks like it’s going to be heavier than normal,” said Breit about this year’s mosquito population. “ With all the rains we’ve had causing standing water in yards, ditches and other areas, there’s plenty of breeding grounds for the mosquitos.”
Breit and his division began fogging all populated areas in early May. Fogging is done twice a week and typically takes about six to seven weeks to cover the entire city, Breit said. Once done, the process starts over and continues throughout the season. Fogging is carried out between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., which Breit said is the best time due to minimal traffic and minimal disruption to citizens.
However, fogging won’t solve all the problems, Breit said. Residents can do their part by removing standing water, changing the water in bird baths daily and keeping yards mowed.
Mosquito season runs May through September, and they require standing water to finish their full lifecycle. Mosquitoes can bite day or night. They hibernate in or near homes to survive cold temperatures, and lay their eggs anywhere with stagnant water. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a tablespoon of standing water.
Breit stressed the importance of removing stagnant water at least 48 hours after a rainfall to prevent the larvae from reaching adulthood. This can involve filling small potholes in driveways, draining a clogged gutter, or clearing the property of items that hold water, including leftover cups on the back porch. He said these simple practices could reduce the population by 70 percent.
Mosquitos are annoying, but they’re also dangerous. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mosquito-borne diseases are those spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Diseases that are spread to people by mosquitoes include Zika virus, West Nile virus, Chikungunya virus, dengue, and malaria. The West Nile Virus is the most common disease spread by mosquitoes in Oklahoma.
According to the CDC, there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile Virus in people. Fortunately, most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.
Preventing mosquito bites and controlling mosquitoes around your home are the best ways to protect against mosquito-borne diseases.
Prevent mosquito bites with ‘The Four D’s’:
DEET – Apply mosquito repellant containing DEET or another approved active ingredient
EPA-registered insect repellents include: DEET, Picaridin, OLE and IR3535
Always follow label instructions when applying insect repellants
Do not apply insect repellent to your hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin
Reapply as directed on the product label
Dusk (and Dawn) – Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active
Drain – Drain any standing, stagnant water found in containers or areas around your home and workplace
Dress – Dress yourself in long sleeves and long pants to shield skin from mosquitoes
Also, controlling mosquitoes around your home is important:
• Keep windows and door screens in good repair
• Prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water
• Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or discard items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, bird baths, flowerpots or trash containers.
• Use larvicides to treat large bodies of water not used for drinking that can’t be covered or dumped out. Larvicides prevent mosquito larvae from maturing into biting adults.
• Use an outdoor adulticide to kill adult mosquitoes in areas where they rest, such as dark, humid areas, under patio furniture or under the carport or garage. Mosquito control products are available at most home improvement and garden stores.