DUNCAN — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into the Duncan City Council, a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.
The results of that investigation have been turned over to Jason Hicks, District Attorney for Oklahoma’s District 6, who will determine if any charges will be filed.
“Yes, they’ve given it to us and we’re reviewing it,” Hicks said.
OSBI investigative reports are confidential and information released is subject to criminal prosecution, Hicks said.
The investigation was into alleged violations of the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act which stemmed from a meeting that took place on Oct. 27, 2020, the OSBI spokesperson said.
After a regularly scheduled Oct. 27 meeting, where the council heard from health care leaders asking council members to consider imposing a mask mandate within city limits, three of the five council members began discussing whether or not to hold a special meeting for a mask mandate, said Duncan Mayor Ritchie Dennington. He said he could not identify the three council members but said Vice Mayor Lindsay Hayes had left for the evening and he, Dennington, was signing paperwork in council chambers.
Dennington said he and Hayes had been questioned by investigators.
Duncan City Council discussed and agreed to hold a special meeting to hear public discussion for and against a citywide mask mandate on Dec. 10, 2020. A special meeting was held Dec. 14 and the mask resolution was passed Dec. 21 with a vote of 3-2 for the measure. Dennington and Hayes voted against the resolution.