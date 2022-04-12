OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is seeking the public’s help in identifying and finding a man.
The OSBI released a photo of the man and a statement about the need.
Agents wish to speak to the unidentified man. He possibly lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s and the Norman area in the 1990s and 2000s, according to the OSBI.
The man is not a suspect but could have some information that could assist agents. Few details about the case are being released.
If you recognize him or know where he is living, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.