ALTUS — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a $5,000 reward for information with hopes of solving the suspicious disappearance of 33-year-old Richard Hitchcock.
Hitchcock was last seen Nov. 9, 2019, in the Grandfield area. However, analysis of evidence suggests he might have actually been in the Frederick area, according to a statement issued by the OSBI.
Hitchcock was seen by a Tillman County farmer on Nov. 9, 2019. He was walking down a rural road and told the farmer he had run out of gas and needed a ride. The farmer took him to a store in Davidson and back to the field to locate Hitchcock’s car, which was found 3 miles south and 1.5 miles west of Tipton, according to the OSBI.
A ride from the store in Davidson to Grandfield preceded him being dropped off at the intersection of Oklahoma 54 and U.S. Highway 70 in Grandfield. He was then seen walking south into a field. The OSBI said there is evidence to suggest he may have left Grandfield for Frederick.
Hitchcock is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about Hitchcock’s disappearance or knows what happened to him should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
