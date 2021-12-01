DUNCAN — The state’s top investigators are seeking two women regarding an investigation from the 1980s.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) issued a request for assistance from the public in identifying two women. Two photos, apparently taken in the 1980s, were released by the agency.
“To be clear, neither woman is a suspect, or even a person of interest, in an investigation,” the statement reads. “Both women lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s. Agents are hoping to identify and speak with them related to an ongoing investigation.”
Details about the case under investigation have not been released.
If you recognize either woman, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email: tips@osbi.ok.gov.