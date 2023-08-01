The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into a Comanche County commissioner, county officials said Monday.

That discussion came as part of a Comanche County Board of Commissioners agenda item that called for the board to potentially accept a $1,093.07 check from District 1 Commissioner John O’Brien, action that commissioners ultimately tabled. County officials confirmed in mid-July that O’Brien was under investigation by the OSBI.

