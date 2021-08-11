The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigations of two Comanche County deaths.
The state agency was called in Tuesday to assist the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department with a scene in northeast Comanche County, according to Brook Arbeitman, OSBI information officer.
A body was found near a truck around 11 a.m. Tuesday near Northeast 240th Street and North Drive.
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office will identify the deceased as well as determine the cause of death.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office confirmed investigators were at the scene late in the day and was unavailable to comment further.
Arbeitman said the OSBI also is awaiting the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report in the death of an infant in Geronimo.
Geronimo first responders were called to a home around 9:45 p.m. Monday on the report of an unconscious and not breathing 4-month-old. The infant died.
“At this point, there is nothing to release,” Arbeitman said. “The ME will determine the cause and manner of death.”
Few specific details about the incidents are available.