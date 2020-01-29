COMANCHE — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an early-Tuesday morning officer-involved shooting in Comanche.
Two suspects were shot and hospitalized following an early-morning pursuit of a stolen vehicle through Cotton County and into Stephens County.
The OSBI released information based on its initial investigation.
Shortly before midnight Monday, a Cotton County sheriff’s deputy was on Oklahoma 53 in Cotton County when the deputy noticed a car that didn’t have any plates drive by at a high rate of speed.
The deputy pursued the vehicle in an attempt to stop it. At one point, the vehicle appeared to pull over, but then returned to Oklahoma 53, heading eastbound.
An officer from the Walters Police Department attempted to back the deputy up on the traffic stop, but the driver continued driving east into Stephens County at a high rate of speed. The pursuit went about 20 miles from Walters to Comanche along Oklahoma 53. Once the pursuit entered Stephens County, the Comanche Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks.
In an effort to avoid the stop sticks, the driver went into a ditch and spun out. Deputies from Cotton County attempted to box the vehicle in to keep the driver from returning to the road. The driver put the car in reverse to avoid deputies and that’s when shots were fired.
Both the driver and the passenger were hit. They were transported to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment. Their condition information has not been released.
Deputies from Cotton and Stephens County and an officer from the Walters Police Department were involved in the officer-involved shooting.
It was discovered that the vehicle involved in the pursuit was stolen out of New Mexico.