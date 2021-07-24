DUNCAN — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is overseeing the inquiry into the Thursday afternoon shooting death of a Duncan man by police.
Shawn Tillison, 43, was shot and killed following a 911 call for law enforcement, according to Brook Arbeitman, OSBI information officer. Tillison came out of the home in the 300 block of West Maple pointing a gun in the air and didn’t respond to officer commands to put the weapon down, Arbeitman said.
“Officers used less-lethal methods in an attempt to take him into custody,” she said. “The suspect pointed the gun at officers and lethal force was used.”
Due to the use of force by its officers, Duncan Police called in the state agency to conduct an independent investigation.
Arbeitman said the information released is based on an active and ongoing investigation and the “initial understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation.” Once completed, the OSBI will turn over its investigative findings report to District Attorney Jason Hicks’ office where he will make a determination as to whether charges are warranted.
The OSBI will not release the names of the officers involved unless charges are filed by Hicks, according to Arbeitman.