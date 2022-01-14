STECKER — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is looking into a suspicious death of a 38-year-old woman in Caddo County.
Agents were requested to investigate the death Tuesday by the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI information officer.
Emergency dispatcher received a call that morning from a person living in the 41,000 block of Caddo County Street 2620 near Apache. Crystal Thiessen’s body was found by a campfire in a field behind the house, Arbeitman said. She was dead under suspicious circumstances and her body was burned.
“No arrests have been made and the manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner,” she said.