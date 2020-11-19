The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a police-involved shooting from Thursday morning.

Police responded to an apartment invasion shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest Hunter Road. Following a stand-off, the suspect was shot and killed by police after pointing a weapon, according to investigators.

In a separate incident, police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Northwest 20th Street about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find one person dead and the suspect at the scene. He was taken into custody.

Names of shooting victims in both cases have not been released.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

