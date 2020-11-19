The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a police-involved shooting from Thursday morning.
Police responded to an apartment invasion shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest Hunter Road. Following a stand-off, the suspect was shot and killed by police after pointing a weapon, according to investigators.
In a separate incident, police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Northwest 20th Street about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find one person dead and the suspect at the scene. He was taken into custody.
Names of shooting victims in both cases have not been released.