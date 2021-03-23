DAVIDSON — A 63-year-old Davidson man is in jail and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has opened an inquiry into an officer-involved shooting that left a Tillman County Sheriff’s Deputy injured.
The Tillman County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an undisclosed incident that occured Saturday and went to the home in the 200 block of West Grand in Davidson Sunday afternoon. According to the OSBI, before deputies could ring the doorbell, gunfire erupted from inside, causing the deputies to return fire and seek cover.
Tillman County called in backup from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and members of the OHP Tactical Team and Frederick Police Department responded to the active shooter call.
While establishing their positions, the 63-year-old suspect came out the front door carrying a rifle, the OSBI reported. He placed the rifle on the ground and was taken into custody where he was then taken to the Tillman County jail for booking.
A member of the Tillman County Sheriff’s Department suffered minor injuries, no other injuries were reported.
The OSBI will continue its investigation and will turn its report over to the Tillman County District Attorney’s Office for determination regarding the filing of charges, if applicable.
