MANGUM — The suspected arson of a Mangum home is under scrutiny by the Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation.
Mangum police asked for OSBI assistance following a Jan. 12 house fire in the 200 block of South Louis Tittle in the Greer County town.
According to the OSBI, police first went to the home just after midnight in an effort to apprehend an unidentified suspect who was wanted for multiple felony warrants. After no luck in finding the suspect, officers left shortly before 2:30 a.m.
A short time later, the Mangum Fire Department was called to the home for a residential fire.
The investigation continues.
If you have information, contact the OSBI, 1-800-522-8017; or email: tips@osbi.ok.gov.