The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a Wednesday shooting by a Lawton police officer.
One man is in the hospital being treated for at least one gunshot wound, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. It happened when police responded to a domestic incident.
Officers were called to 1409 NW 15th Street to a reported domestic situation involving a weapon. Police arrived and a man was shot by police, Grubbs said.
The wounded man was hospitalized. His condition is not available.
“No officers were injured during the incident,” he said.
The OSBI is investigating the incident, according to Grubbs. It’s department policy to call in the state agency to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.
Once the investigation is completed, a report will be presented to the Comanche County District Attorney’s office for a decision as to the shootings justification or if charges are warranted.
As it’s still early in the investigation, Grubbs invited the public to call investigators.
