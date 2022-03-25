A 39-year-old woman died in custody Sunday at the Comanche County Detention Center, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Vanessa Thorpe, 39, was found unresponsive in her cell by detention officers conducting a routine inmate count, according to a release from the OSBI.
Detention officers and emergency medical personnel attempted to save her life, but at 10 p.m. Sunday she was pronounced dead.
Following her death, the OSBI was requested by the detention center to conduct an investigation.
Detention Center records show Thorpe was booked into the jail on Saturday for a failure to appear warrant issued in September 2021 for a 2016 misdemeanor charge of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses, records indicate.
Thorpe had pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2019 but she failed to appear to several scheduled judgment and sentencing hearings, records indicate.