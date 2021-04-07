ANADARKO — A Monday morning exchange of gunfire that left an Anadarko man dead and a police officer wounded is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Nixon Drive in Anadarko on the report of an overdose with an unidentified substance. While police attempted to use life-saving measures on the victim, Silas Lambert, 25, pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with two police officers, according to the OSBI.
Lambert was shot and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
One of the officers was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the OSBI stated.
The unidentified overdose subject died at the scene.
According to the OSBI, there is no additional information to be released at this time. When the investigation is completed, its findings will be sent to the Caddo County District Attorney’s Office for determination of any legal action, if warranted.