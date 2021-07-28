MARLOW — Another Stephens County law enforcement agency is under scrutiny by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation following a Wednesday afternoon police-involved shootout south of Marlow.
The incident began when Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police were attempting a traffic stop east of Marlow due to the suspicion the vehicle was stolen, according to Brook Arbeitman, OSBI information officer. Instead of the stop happening, it turned into a pursuit that ended in the parking lot of a business at the intersection of U.S. 81 and Oklahoma 7.
Three people got into a shootout with police in the parking lot, Arbeitman said. Two people were taken from the vehicle and are in custody. They are being held for questioning.
The third person escaped the vehicle and is on the run. No other information about the person has been released.
No one was injured in the shootout.
Due to law enforcement’s involvement, the OSBI was called in to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, a report will be provided to the District Attorney or U.S. Prosecutor, depending on the jurisdiction.
The incident is the second officer-involved shooting in less than a week in Stephens County the OSBI is investigating.
Shawn Tillison, 43, was shot and killed July 22 following a 911 call. Witnesses said Tillison came out of the home in the 300 block of West Maple pointing a gun in the air and didn’t respond to officer commands to put the weapon down.
Following the use of less-lethal methods, Arbeitman said things changed when Tillison pointed a gun at officers and officers shot him.
Arbeitman said the information released in both cases is based on an active and ongoing investigation and the “initial understanding of the facts and circumstances may evolve over the course of the investigation.”