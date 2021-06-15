The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released a statement Tuesday saying it was investigating an elected official in Lawton at the request of the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office.
The statement, posted on its social media sites early afternoon Tuesday, stated:
“The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office to investigate an alleged Open Records Act violation by an elected Lawton city official. The request was received June 2, 2021.
“The OSBI does not release the name(s) of individuals under investigation unless or until an arrest is made.
“This is an open and active investigation and no additional details will be released at this time.”
City of Lawton officials — responding to statements circulating in the community on Friday about an elected official and a city department head who were alleged to be under OSBI investigation for an unspecified reason — said the OSBI confirmed Friday the city department head was not under investigation. On Friday, city officials said they were unaware of an investigation or any details of what it may concern.
Community Relations Director Tiffany Vrska said Tuesday the investigation now confirmed by the OSBI stems from the open records lawsuit filed against Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk and the city by Hilliary Media Group.
“The concern was brought to the DA and the DA contacted OSBI to investigate in accordance with standard protocol/procedures,” Vrska said in a statement.
Vrska also clarified there is another, separate, OSBI investigation under way at the request of the city. City officials said Friday the legal department had been contacted to conduct an investigation “in regard to a threat made to Councilman Jay Burk, Ward 4.” Details of that investigation have not been specified.
In April, Hilliary Media Group filed a lawsuit in Comanche County District Court against Burk and the City of Lawton, alleging the city violated the Oklahoma Open Records Act by not turning over the cell phone records and text messages from Burk’s private phone that relate to City of Lawton business.
“We want the court to answer if they are public records. This will affect all new-gathering organizations across the state,” Carl Lewis, executive editor of Hilliary Media Group, said in reference to the phone records.
Documents in the lawsuit show the City of Lawton turned over phone records from Burk’s City-issued phone, but stated the city does not have access to his personal phone.
According to an Attorney General ruling in 2008, “a communication that meets the definition of a record under the ORA (Open Record Act) is subject to disclosure regardless of whether it is created or received on a publicly or privately owned personal electronic communication device, unless some provision of law allows it to be kept confidential.”