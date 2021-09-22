HOLLIS – State investigators are assisting a Greer County police department with looking at a deadly weekend shooting.
The Hollis Police Department requested agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) assist with inquiry into the Sunday morning shooting.
Investigators said Buddy Kevin Driver, 50, was shot and killed while trying to break into a home in the 900 block of West Broadway in Hollis.
The homeowner shot Driver several times from inside the home as he tried to enter through a window, according to the OSBI. Medical responders were called to the scene at 7:48 a.m.
Paramedics arrived to find Drive dead.
The investigation remains open and ongoing, according to the OSBI.