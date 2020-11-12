Gore Boulevard, ordinarily a busy street around lunchtime, was all but deserted Wednesday as Lawtonions paused to honor veterans.
Cameron University began their day of observance in Veterans Grove, where attendees participated in the 9th annual National Remembrance Roll Call — a tradition which began in 2012 and is a roll call of every service member who has lost their lives in service to their country since 2001. Currently the list contains 7026 names, including the 22 added today. In addition to the roll call, Cameron University also placed 7026 flags in Veterans Park to honor those fallen warriors.
434 Field Artillery Brigade Commander Col. Daniel Blackmon gave the keynote speech and discussed who veterans are today. He said a veteran is someone who took an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies. Blackmon said a veteran is a person who understands their life, as important as it is, is less important than the lives of their fellow citizens and is willing to put their life on the line to protect everyone, comparing soldiers to members of a sports team.
“Irrespective of their political leanings, their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation — the jersey that they wear is the jersey of our nation,” Blackmon said. “The team that we play on is a team that cannot ever lose, and if we have anything to say about it, it will always be an away game.”
Blackmon then used the story of a WWI soldier who gave his life to save a fellow soldier who was wounded outside the trenches as an example of what it means to be a veteran. When the private, against the orders of his sergeant leaves the trench to rescue his buddy, the private is wounded, but makes it back to the trench with his fallen friend. While dying, the sergeant says, “I hope he was worth it,” to which the private replies “it was, because when I got there he was still alive and he said, ‘I knew you would come.’
“That’s a little extreme,” Blackmon said. “But that story has always stuck with me as the true meaning of what being a veteran is all about.”
Cameron University President Dr. John McArthur said today was a chance to thank veterans for a “job well done” to the all the citizens of the community and students at the university who have served their country.
“They’re the backbone of the institution,” McArthur said. “They’re service ROTC at the institution, the number of our alumni who served and continue to serve our country is a significant percentage. They’re certainly a big part of the community here and at Fort Sill.”
Comanche County Veterans Council began the morning with a wreath laying ceremony at America’s Wars Monument in Elmer Thomas Park. Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Taylor Poindexter spoke on the history and importance of honoring veterans, followed by Pat Cameron, president of the Southwest Oklahoma Society of Military Widows, Chapter 6, laying the wreath at the monument.
“If you speak to a veteran, most of them would reject the very thought of being a hero,” Poindexter said. “But on this day it is the right day to set the record straight. Every veteran of the Armed Forces of the United States is a hero to the American people. Today is your day to tell your story.”
Mayor Stan Booker was on hand as an honored guest and acknowledged the contributions made by veterans and the role they play in the community.
“We have such a patriotic community,” Booker said. “It’s because we have so many veterans in our community. What happened here today just speaks to the patriotism in our community, because we are aware that all these people are willing to put their lives on the line.”
Several organizations and volunteers also took time to honor our most vulnerable veterans at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center where residents in each wing of the center were treated to a parade of vehicles and a tiny tank.